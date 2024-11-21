Winter Tennis coaching

By Chris Morton
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 09:16 GMT
New Mills Tennis Club is running junior and adult coaching sessions through till Saturday December 14th.

Most sessions take place on a Saturday and daytime during weekdays.

All ages abilities are welcome from beginner to advanced.

The club has three new all weather courts and a family friendly, inclusive approach.

For more information please contact Head Coach Charles Otigbah on 07905 530 509.

