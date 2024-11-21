Winter Tennis coaching
New Mills Tennis Club is running junior and adult coaching sessions through till Saturday December 14th.
Most sessions take place on a Saturday and daytime during weekdays.
All ages abilities are welcome from beginner to advanced.
The club has three new all weather courts and a family friendly, inclusive approach.
For more information please contact Head Coach Charles Otigbah on 07905 530 509.