‘White Van Man’ promises rare performance in Hope Valley

Covers band ‘White Van Man’ will be playing a rare gig to support Hope Valley College (HVC) Music Department at the school’s Castleton Road site on Saturday 28 September.

Fronted by Emmerdale actor Tony Audenshaw the group have been getting people in the party mood since 2001 playing venues including the Great North Run, Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Royal Albert Hall and most places in New Mills. This performance will also mark the final appearance of lead guitarist, Ian ‘The Twad’ Waddell, making this an unmissable night for fans of the group and the band itself.

The event will include performances by local acts Jennie Machan, who is also Head of Music at Hope Valley School, brilliant rock trio ‘Grand Volume’, and ‘Where’s Cupcake’, an upcoming young band including students from the school.

Drummer John Patterson, who teaches at the school says “I’m looking forward to introducing the people of Hope Valley to White Van Man! It’s going to be a fantastic evening made even more special by the three incredible support acts.”

Head of Music at HVC, Jennie Machan, commented “We’re very lucky to have such amazing acts willing to help raise funds for the school’s music department. HVC has recently been announced as one of the lead secondary schools for music in Derbyshire so any profits will help fund equipment and resources that will benefit music departments from many Derbyshire schools.”

The show, on Saturday 28 September, starts at 6pm and finishes at 10pm giving revellers the chance to take the last train home towards Manchester or Sheffield.

There will be a licensed bar. Under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Tickets are £15 each and available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hope-valley-college/t-modgpax