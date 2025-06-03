"What a Knight!": Comedy gold at the Buxton Fringe
Tickets are booked - bags are packed - now get ready to dive into the unforgettable world of Lynn and Marrie, two lifelong super-fans of ageing pop icon Sir Bobby Rock. Attending every date of every sell out tour, Lynn and Marrie chase a dream they've held onto since their youth: finally meeting their idol face to face! With humour, heart and a bittersweet touch, this play explores the fine line between fandom and obsession.
See "What a Knight!"
by "One Night Only" Theatre Company at The Haddon Room, The Palace Hotel, Buxton
6.00pm - 7.20pm on July 10, 11 and 12.
Tickets £10 (£8 conc) Age: 16 years+
Tickets via Opera House 01298 72190 or
"What a Knight!" contains reference to historical allegations of sexual assault (no detail)