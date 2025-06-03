"What a Knight!": Comedy gold at the Buxton Fringe

By Becky Matter
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 13:04 BST
They're his fans - his "real" fans. If only they could meet him!They're his fans - his "real" fans. If only they could meet him!
They're his fans - his "real" fans. If only they could meet him!
Tickets are booked - bags are packed - now get ready to dive into the unforgettable world of Lynn and Marrie, two lifelong super-fans of ageing pop icon Sir Bobby Rock. Attending every date of every sell out tour, Lynn and Marrie chase a dream they've held onto since their youth: finally meeting their idol face to face! With humour, heart and a bittersweet touch, this play explores the fine line between fandom and obsession.

See "What a Knight!"

by "One Night Only" Theatre Company at The Haddon Room, The Palace Hotel, Buxton

6.00pm - 7.20pm on July 10, 11 and 12.

We love you Bobby!!We love you Bobby!!
We love you Bobby!!

Tickets £10 (£8 conc) Age: 16 years+

Tickets via Opera House 01298 72190 or

[email protected]

"What a Knight!" contains reference to historical allegations of sexual assault (no detail)

Related topics:TicketsBuxton
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice