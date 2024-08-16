Wedding Showcase at The Palace Hotel, Buxton
The Palace Hotel, Buxton's Wedding Showcase will take place on 1st September at The Palace Hotel, open 11am to 3 pm.
There will be more than 35 vendors, ranging from florists and wedding cake makers to more unusual Hen Party activities such as Alapaca walking and Life drawing.
In addition there will be competitions such win a a night's stay in a suite, afternoon tea for two, and any couple paying a deposit on a wedding on the day of the showcase will receive £500 off their wedding package.
For more details contact: [email protected]
