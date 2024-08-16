Wedding Showcase at The Palace Hotel, Buxton

The Palace Wedding Showcase

The Palace Hotel, Buxton's Wedding Showcase will take place on 1st September at The Palace Hotel, open 11am to 3 pm.

There will be more than 35 vendors, ranging from florists and wedding cake makers to more unusual Hen Party activities such as Alapaca walking and Life drawing.

In addition there will be competitions such win a a night's stay in a suite, afternoon tea for two, and any couple paying a deposit on a wedding on the day of the showcase will receive £500 off their wedding package.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more details contact: [email protected]