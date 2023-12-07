Visit Santa at the National Stone Centre’s Free Christmas Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors can immerse themselves in the festive spirit with a variety of seasonal delights, including an indoor Christmas market featuring local craftspeople, live performances from local bands, a reindeer activity trail, and the enchanting Grotto where children can meet Santa Claus and share their Christmas wishes.
In addition to the festive activities, young geologists can take part in the National Stone Centre’s popular gem panning. Delicious treats and hot beverages will also be available from the National Stone Centre cafe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Farnsworth, National Stone Centre Manager, says: “The National Stone Centre Christmas Festival is our way of spreading joy and creating memories for families during the festive season. With a variety of festivities and activities on offer, join us for a day filled with fun and the chance to meet Santa Claus in a magical setting. It will be a heartwarming day out for all.”
The Christmas Festival at the National Stone Centre runs between 10.30 to 15.00 on Saturday 9 December. All activities with the exception of gem panning are completely free of charge.
-
10.30 - 15.00: Santa’s Grotto, which is free to attend. Children will also receive a gift-wrapped present.
-
10.30 - 15.00: Christmas indoor market featuring Crich Brew Co. serving and selling beers along with hot mulled wine, Christmas-themed dog treat boxes, The Body Shop goods, a local author of children's books, festive-themed cards, decorations, sweet treats and more.
-
10.30 - 15.00: The Search for Santa’s Reindeer activity will encourage children to look for reindeer sculptures that are hidden around the National Stone Centre site.
-
10.30 - 15.00: Gem panning (paid activity) is always popular at the Centre. Enjoy an adventurous time and uncover gems, crystals and minerals.
-
12.00 - 14.00: Festive face-painting will be available for children, located in the indoor Christmas market
-
11.00 - 12.00: The Ukeswirks, a local Ukulele band, will be performing Christmas songs.
-
13.30 - 14.20: The BM&W Brass Band will perform a medley of traditional Christmas carols.
Visitors can confirm their attendance in advance online, or simply turn up on the day: https://www.nationalstonecentre.org.uk/christmas-2023
For information about the National Stone Centre visit www.nationalstonecentre.org.uk.