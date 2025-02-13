Unbelievable! Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling to take to the stage in Buxton

Jeff Stelling to take to the Opera House stage in a show hosted by Bianca Westwood.

Arguably one of the most recognisable sports broadcasters in the UK, Jeff Stelling is now set to visit Buxton Opera House as part of his successful UK tour.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Stelling made his final TV farewell in 2023 after a remarkable 30 years as the anchor of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday.

Hosted by his friend and former broadcast partner Bianca Westwood, Jeff Stelling says he will be reminiscing on his illustrious career, how he rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest footballers of our time, and of course reveal some of the hilarious on and off-screen stories during his time at Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: Following on from the success of the 2024 Tour, what can the audience expect for 2025?

Buxton Opera House

Jeff Stelling: After the success of the 2024 tours, it’s more of the same in 2025. An irreverent and hopefully very funny wander through my life in football with some great guests and some strong opinions. Oh - and Bianca Westwood too.

Q: The show will be hosted by Bianca Westwood, so is it great to share a 'stage' again?

JS: Bianca and I have a love/hate relationship. I love her. She hates me. The Soccer Saturday chemistry was often explosive and sometimes still is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: How do you find touring the UK, is there content specific for different regions/football fans?

JS: It’s a joy to tour the UK and discover some true hidden gem theatres […]. There are so many wonderful, unique venues. Of course, we tweek the shows content depending on where you are, so it is never exactly the same show for any two nights.

Q: What's your favourite part of the show?

JS: My favourite parts of the show are the endings to each half and the audience reaction. I would give away too much if I told you why. You will just have to come and see.

Q: After working on Sky TV and now presenting on TalkSport, how do you find presenting on Radio to Television? And how does both differ to stage?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JS: Life on tour is very different to Sky or Talksport. To actually be out there and meet people, hear the laughter and applause is wonderful if nerve racking. Of course, a lot of people who text or phone the Breakfast Show have been to see us live and it is great to meet them in person.

Q: Are you enjoying your role as president of Hartlepool United, do you get to watch many fixtures?

JS: I am President and minority shareholder at Hartlepool United and amazingly at almost every show fellow Poolies turn-up. You can spot them easily. They are the ones with faces that clearly tell of long-suffering misery. I watch them when I can at places like Solihull, Maidenhead, Woking, Southend, Yeovil and many more. So when I am not touring with Bianca, I tend to be touring with Hartlepool United.

Q: Tell us why fans should snap up a ticket for the show?

JS: Because whether you call it 'Bee and Me' or has she does 'Dad and daughter', it is definitely ' Last Chance Saloon' These dates will almost certainly be the Full Time Whistle for tours for me!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Evening with Jeff Stelling is taking place at Buxton Opera House on Sat 1 Mar 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked on the website at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01298 72190. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available.