Try a Craft Open Day at Dove Holes in Buxton

By Wendy Ruddick
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
Always wanted to try different crafts to see which you like? Don't want to spend a fortune buying all the equipment till you know which one suits you? Then this day is for you!

'Try a Craft Day'

Saturday, 11 October, between 10.30am - 3pm at Dove Holes Community Centre, Dove Holes, Buxton SK17.

Six crafts to try -Silk painting, Crochet, Card Making, Felt Work, Paper flowers and Make a Notebook.

Entry Ticket £6 then pay for each craft you try, including all materials at a cost of no more than £2 per craft.

Try them all or as many as you like, allow 45 minutes per craft, drop in during the day to suit you.

Tea, coffee and light refreshment available throughout the day.

Tickets available via [email protected]

Numbers limited -get your ticket early!

Organised by Sparrowpit WI non WI Members most welcome

