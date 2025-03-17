Treat mum to a fantastic Mother’s Day Weekend as Gulliver’s Kingdom reopens

Gulliver’s Kingdom will reopen for the new season with a special Mother’s Day Weekend which sees adults go free with each paying child.

The theme park in Matlock Bath will throw open its doors for the season on the weekend of March 29-30 for a fantastic family adventure, with more than 30 rides, shows and attractions on offer.

The resort is then open at weekends and for all school holidays with tickets always cheaper if booked online at least two days in advance

Gully and the gang are ready to welcome all the family and create some magical memories. All the favourites are still here – including those cool animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, the Pirate Ship, and two of last year’s new additions, the zany Upside Down House, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has an adventure trail for youngsters to explore.

Fun on the rides at Gulliver's Kingdom

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “The team is absolutely buzzing. We can’t wait for the new season to get underway, and we are thrilled to be launching with our Mother’s Day Weekend, which is a wonderful way to spoil all the mums out there and give them a special treat.

“We are then open at weekends and during school holidays throughout the season and we have lots of exciting events in store, including a chance to meet comic characters Dennis and Gnasher, a Spring Spectacular with the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew, and a Princess and Pirate Weekend from May 3-5. We look forward to seeing you at Gulliver’s Kingdom!”

If you want to turn your visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom into an extra special treat for mum, you can stay overnight at the resort and make a full weekend of it. The theme park has a range of accommodation options available in its Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and The Willows, a modern accommodation offering inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, Wind in the Willows.

Gulliver’s Kingdom is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13 years old and was established in 1978, the first of four resorts that now make up the Gulliver’s family, alongside Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For a full year of fun at an unbeatable price of just £99 per person, a Gulliver's annual passport provides unlimited entry for 12 months to all Gulliver's theme parks around the country.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk