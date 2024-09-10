Transition Buxton: Clothes Swap
Bring along up to 5 items of ladies clothes, shoes and accessories in clean and good condition (on hangers please), browse the items others donate, and take home 5 new items to refresh your wardrobe. There will be a fitting room with mirrors to check out your new look!
Clear out unworn clothes and enjoy new items and styles you may not otherwise try, reduce environmental impact, maybe try an upcycling project and have fun with friends old and new. Extending the life of a garment reduces its environmental impact by 20-30%, and breathes new life into your wardrobe, all whilst saving you money.
Entry is a suggested donation of just £5 and includes a glass of sparkling wine or soft drink before the swapping gets underway at 7pm. Please do arrive on time so we can organise all the donations. Further items may be available at the end of the night for an additional donation. Fashion, Fizz and Fun – what more could you want!
Please tell 3 friends now who you think may be interested and put it in your diary today!
