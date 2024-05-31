Town speaks as one following DCC museum announcement ahead of public gathering outside museum
Whilst a new home is being sought for this valuable collection, and a new owner for the building, the WAB statement says: “We remain concerned that another of Buxton’s heritage buildings has an uncertain future”.
The WAB statement stresses the need for DCC “to ensure that a suitable long term solution is swiftly secured with a view to establishing a viable single venue for the collection in Buxton”, whilst also supporting DCC efforts to establish “extensive and ongoing interim activities to ensure that the museum and gallery remain accessible to as many people as possible.” The full WAB statement can be found here: Show of solidarity to mark one year anniversary of Buxton Museum and Art Gallery closure – Vision Buxton
The forum has organised an open-to-all public gathering on June 8th outside the museum, describing it as a brief moment to demonstrate the love felt by Buxtonians for the prestigious Museum and Art Gallery which first opened on Terrace Road in 1928 having formerly been housed in the Town Hall.
Following a successful museum petition (launched by Vision Buxton on behalf of WAB) that has gained over 5,000 signatures, the public gathering will go ahead under the slogan: "We love BMAG"
As many people as possible are being asked to gather on Saturday 8th June for an 11am photo opportunity. Participants should assemble in the Green Man Gallery yard next door to the museum at 10:40am, prior to moving down the slope to pose around the BMAG entrance on Terrace Road for the photo. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome.
Says WAB spokesperson, Jean Ball: “We are aiming for a visual show of strength with a good size crowd for the photo. Can you spare half an hour to help illustrate how much BMAG is missed and the importance of a positive sustainable future for our cultural and heritage resources? Please come along!”