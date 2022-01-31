Opening night praise for New Mills pantomime Cinderella as audiences celebrate return

As the classic Cinderella opened on Friday, January 28, it was clear from the queues at the door on Jodrell Street just how much the community had missed this favourite milestone in its theatrical year.

A New Mills panto guarantees top-class production values, and Cinderella is no exception. With its eye-catching sets, beautiful costumes and faultless choreography – a tap-dance number involving a pantomime horse is especially memorable – the audience always feels in very safe hands.

All the familiar characters are well represented here by a very able company. The effervescent Alice Bowden brings an upbeat energy to the role of Cinderella, while her trusty friend Buttons is played by Seb Green, handling the sometimes daunting task of playing off the audience with confidence.

Lisa Quin makes a dashing Prince Charming, whose right-hand man Dandini is given a jaunty comedy makeover by the lively Rebecca Towner-Yates. Mhairi Jennings is a delightful ‘Fairy G’, and demonstrates a lovely singing voice in the first half’s closing number where there is also an amazing, magical, quick change.

It is always heartening to see young talent give their moment, and in the roles of the Broker’s Men, Bodget and Leggett, Isabel Fletcher-Shaw and Alfie Hall bring great confidence and energy to the pages of comedy one-liners they’re called upon to deliver. Meanwhile, Isaac Fletcher-Shaw, surprisingly cast as the crusty Chambers, delivers the role of pompous official with assurance.

No Cinderella would be complete without its Ugly Sisters and here they are brought to the stage by comedy powerhouse couple Natalie and Stewart Bowden. In monstrously funny performances, no joke, no matter how ‘out there’ they may sometimes feel, is out of reach by this brilliant, grotesque pair.

More than anything else, this was a celebration – of community, of theatre, and of bringing panto back where it belongs.

Cinderella continues at on Friday, February 4, at 7.15pm and Saturday, February 5, at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.

Adult tickets cost £12, under-16s £10 via www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime (booking fees may apply), 07983 344 862 or [email protected]

1. Cinderella at the New Mills Art Theatre Presented by the New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society Photo: Mike Petch, mphotographic.co.uk Photo Sales

2. Cinderella at the New Mills Art Theatre Presented by the New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society Photo: Mike Petch, mphotographic.co.uk Photo Sales

3. Cinderella at the New Mills Art Theatre Presented by the New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society Photo: Mike Petch, mphotographic.co.uk Photo Sales

4. Cinderella at the New Mills Art Theatre Presented by the New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society Photo: Mike Petch, mphotographic.co.uk Photo Sales