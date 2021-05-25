New dates for Alan Carr's live comedy shows in Buxton and Sheffield

Alan Carr has rescheduled his June 2021 shows in Buxton and Sheffield.

Alan was due to visit the region next month but !has announced new dates at Buxton Opera House on February 23 and 24, 2022, and at Sheffield City Hall on June 1 and 2, 2022.

HIs new show, Not Again, Alan!, has been four years in the making and covers the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm.

Television credits include Alan Carr: Chatty Man, team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Alan has won two British Comedy Awards, a pair of National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award.