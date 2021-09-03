Midland Players present a triple bill of comedies on return to Derbyshire stage

John Stone, Charlotte Creasey, Alex Wilson, left to right, in The Proposal.

In common with other amateur theatre groups, Midland Players had to solve the puzzle of how to prepare a performance in the midst of pandemic restrictions. The answer was to plan a show consisting of one-act comedies (each small cast and director comprising a ‘bubble’) and then rely on British weather to rehearse in gardens.

Audiences will have the opportunity to see the fruits of the company’s labour in a presentation entitled What’s Love Got To Do With It?

In Arnold Bennett’s The Stepmother, directed by Catherine Newsome, the writer of steamy hospital romance novels is plagued by a mysterious critic, while unaware her scheming secretary is playing Cupid.

Alison Brelsford, Craig McCrindle, Kate Spivey in The Stepmother.

George Bernard Shaw’s creation Overruled, directed by Joe Otten, depicts two married couples who have their eyes on each other’s spouses and have to figure out what’s to be done when you are respectable, English, and made promises to ‘mother’!

Finally, from the pen of Anton Chekhov, comes an unromantic suitor with a hint of lunacy, and the long-suffering father of a grown-up daughter who might get wed if she would just stop talking, in The Proposal, which is directed by Chris Walker.

Performances will take place at Chapel-en-le-Frith Playhouse on September 10 and 11, 2021 at 7.30pm and at Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, on September 17, 2021.

Tickets £10 (£8 concessions), available online at www.midlandplayers.co.uk, from Halls Mica Hardware on Market Street in Chapel-en-le-Frith, or call 07746 661508.