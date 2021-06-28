Dream ticket to Shakespeare comedy in outdoor theatre show at Darley Dale

A MIdsummer Night’s Dream is the story of order and disorder, reality and appearances and love and marriage, revolving around a troupe of actors in an enchanted forest.

Perfectly scripted for the outdoor stage and suitable for viewers aged seven years upwards, this production will be unlike any version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that you’ve seen before.

The show will be performed outdoors at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale on Tuesday, August 3, at 7pm.

A Midsummer Night's Dream, performed by Heartbreak Productions.

Adults ticket £15, child ticket £10, family ticket £45. Go to www.whitworthcentre.org