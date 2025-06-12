The Totally Improvised Musical returns to Buxton Fringe Festival

What do snowmen, beekeepers, zombie politicians and sandwiches have in common? They've all been the subject of a Totally Improvised Musical, a quick-witted comedy show where every night is opening night!

With live musical accompaniment the award-winning Totally Improvised Company create brand-new comedy musicals based on a title given by the audience. Scenes, songs and stories made up on the spot and there may even be some “dancing”. Crafting the characters, composing the music and hitting all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order, the show has been delighting audiences at festivals across the UK.

“The cast have no clue about the characters, choruses, choreography or even what key we’re meant to be in until we get the title of the musical from you,” explains performer Bron Edge. "It's your own bespoke musical, every night!"

There are prizes for best show title so audiences should come prepared with their wackiest ideas. Previous show titles have included The Town Where Everyone Is Called Jeffrey, Lawnmowers! The Musical, Sweeney Toddlers, My Grandma Is a Parasite, The Book of More Men and Miserable Les.

Expect surreal plots and catchy songs!

“Some nights you end up singing a really touching love song and sometimes you end up doing a dance about ham,” laughs Bron Edge who also started The Totally Improvised Company in 2001. After so long in the biz, she believes the interaction between audience and performer is what keeps the show fresh and unpredictable. “We go with whatever title the audience votes for and Buxton audiences never disappoint."

The Totally Improvised Musical picked up a nomination for Best Variety Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2024 and has been garnering rave reviews. After sell out shows in 2023 and 2024, the team are back at Buxton Fringe for two shows only; Sunday 13th July at 4pm and Friday 25th July at 7pm. Advance booking is advised.

The Totally Improvised Musical is part of Underground Venues programme of events at their new space; the Buxton Working Men's Club. Underground's mission is to bring live performance to as many people as possible, creating venues that are affordable and welcoming for all artists and audiences. Tickets can be purchased from the Underground website or in person at the festival box office once the festival gest underway.