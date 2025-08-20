The Joy of World Cinema in Buxton

Walter Salles' 1998 critically acclaimed classic starring Fernanda Montenegro is now restored in stunning 4K.

Young people are discovering the joy of cinema. The numbers of cinema-goers continue to rise year on year, although they have not yet climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures published recently by the Cinema Advertising Association show that much of the increase is due to growing numbers of people under 35, who now account for 50% of admissions. And they are especially drawn to independent cinemas, which have a different offer (and are generally cheaper than the multiplexes), showing a particular interest in classics and re-releases.

There is good news for young people in Buxton. Buxton Film is a volunteer-run community cinema which has been showing independent and worldwide films locally since 2007. Thanks to the support of the Opera House it has a regular programme on Monday nights at the Pavilion Arts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short summer break screenings resumed on 18 August with the Swedish film, The Last Journey, and forthcoming highlights include the re-release of the Brazilian classic Central Station, and Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, a powerful documentary from occupied Palestine.

Luay Salman from Buxton Film says, “It seems that young people became more interested in film during lockdown, when they started to discover more about the rich history of cinema through streaming.

"We hope they will be inspired by our programme which includes current features and documentaries from across the world, as well as some of cinema’s great classics. And we keep ticket prices low – only £5 or £1 for children and students. But of course we welcome people of all ages!”

Pick up a programme from various sites around town or follow Buxton Film on @buxtonfilm.bskyb.social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information is posted on www.buxtonfilm.org.uk where you can also sign up for a weekly email.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance from Buxton Opera House www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk