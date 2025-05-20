The definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook is coming back to Buxton Opera House

A sophisticated masterclass in melody, honouring Burt Bacharach, writer of over 60 USA top 40 hits for Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and so many more.

You may have forgotten how many songs you hear every day were written by Burt Bacharach. Join us for a night to remember !!

Britain’s finest song writers and hand-picked world class session musicians present a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring BURT BACHARACH, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters etc, etc.

Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals. Female vocals are elegantly performed by Miss Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

John Reilly and Rachel Raynor

‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ – ‘Walk On By’ – ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ – ‘Close To You’ – ‘24 Hours From Tulsa’ - ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose?’ – ‘Alfie’ – ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ – ‘That’s What Friends Are For’... Hit after glorious hit !!

Reviews:

‘A must see for all Music Lovers’ - Billy HuiBBC Radio Merseyside

‘A wonderful collection of songs just as they were meant to be heard’ - Eliot Kennedy Grammy Award Winner and Burt Bacharach co-writer

“A fantastic collection of classic hits, 9/10 Outstanding” Writebase

For ticket info go to www.artmusicltd.com