The BIG FIX 2025 is coming to a Repair Café near you

The BIG FIX is back! Running throughout the whole of May, The BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

Due to its huge success, The BIG FIX event is now nationwide across the country for the fifth time, with over 80 Repair Cafés already registered to take part.

Buxton Repair Café, organised by Transition Buxton, is supporting The BIG FIX 2025 by including the Repair Café session on Saturday 24 May, 9:30am-1pm at Buxton Methodist Church on the Market Place in the national effort. The statistics from the Buxton session on 24 May will go into the nationwide data to help illustrate the value of these activities. Visitors are welcome to drop in with broken household items for our skilled volunteer menders to fix.

The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future. The national event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electrical appliances, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life.

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer.

Last year, 163 Repair Cafés and 1348 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 2456 items and saving 76 tonnes CO2e. Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee!

The BIG FIX 2025 is taking place across May to enable as many Repair Cafés as possible to take part.

You can find out more about Buxton Repair Café at www.transitionbuxton.co.uk, Facebook page or on Bluesky @transitionbuxton.bsky.social

Transition Buxton encourages and supports our local community to live sustainably and to build our collective resilience to environmental change. We aim to reduce or eliminate waste, the use of fossil fuels, and misuse of plastics.

As a Community Interest Company, Transition Buxton is entirely funded and run by volunteers (and some project-specific grants), has no political or commercial affiliations, and concentrates on delivering practical change locally. New members are always welcome. See our website.