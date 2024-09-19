Tennis club open days
As part of the New Mills Festival, New Mills Tennis Club are hosting two Open Days,on Sunday 22nd and 29th September.
The days run from 11am till 3pm. Activities include family tennis and coaching advice. All equipment is provided and all ages and abilities are welcome from beginners to advanced.
