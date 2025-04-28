Ten standout classics from one collection to be auctioned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A private, Scottish-based collection of ten appealing classics from the 1950s, 60s and 70s will go under the hammer with H&H Classics at its ‘Peaks Sale’ in Buxton, Derbyshire, on Wednesday 21st May.

Called the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’, the models on offer were hand-picked by the collector over several years with condition typically being the determining factor behind his purchases.

The combined value of the collection has been estimated at more than £750,000, with the oldest model, a Healey Silverstone D-Type, dating back to 1950.

An excellent example, this Healey, estimated at £120,000-£140,000, was exhaustively restored by marque specialist Warren Kennedy with very minimal mileage since. The car is also potentially eligible for the Mille Miglia Storica, further adding to its appeal.

A 1953 Bentley R-Type ‘Le Mans’ Style Open Tourer by Paul Forty, is estimated between £140,000-£160,000

The highest valued lot from the collection is a 1953 Bentley R-Type ‘Le Mans’ Style Open Tourer by Paul Forty, expected to fetch between £140,000-£160,000. It was built by Bentley aficionado Paul Forty in c.2017 and displayed as the flagship car on his stand at the NEC Classic Motor Show, where the current vendor purchased it from.

Another model from the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’ with a six-figure estimate is a 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC. Decidedly rare, this is one of just 150 right-hand drive examples and has benefited from an extensive restoration by Jaguar specialists M&C Wilkinson. It enters the auction with an estimate of £90,000-£110,000.

Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “It’s a pleasure to offer the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’ at our auction in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

“The ten classics fly the flag for their respective marques, containing some which have been exhaustively restored. Others are incredibly rare and there’s even a previous concours winner going under the hammer. Anyone looking to add a best of breed classic to their collection must surely give these wonderful cars careful consideration.”

A 1950 Healey Silverstone D-Type is the oldest car from the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’ going under the hammer on 21st May

Four other Jaguars are also being offered as part of the collection, including a 1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Coupe, estimated at £60,000-£70,000, and said by the vendor to be the best driving classic car he has ever experienced.

It is joined by a 1973 Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster, one of only 1,872 right-hand drive examples thought to have been made and estimated at £70,000-£80,000, a 1952 Jaguar XK120 Roadster, estimated between £55,000-£65,000, and uprated for fast road or vintage rallying use, plus a 1962 Jaguar MkII 3.8, estimated at £40,000-£50,000, and presented in a stunning colour combination of glorious Jaguar Opalescent Dark Green over a delightful Cream leather interior upholstery and high-quality wood trim.

Also going under the hammer from the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’ are a comprehensively restored 1954 Austin-Healey 100/4 ‘M’-spec, estimated at £40,000-£50,000, a rare 1966 Mercedes-Benz 250 SE Coupe, estimated at £35,000-£40,000, and a 1954 Fiat 500 C Topolino Belvedere, estimated at £8,000-£10,000 and subject of a two-year long restoration.

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday 20th and from 9am on Wednesday 21st May, while the sale then commences at 12pm later the same day. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.