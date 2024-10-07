Team tennis in the High Peak

By Chris Morton
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
If you are interested in team tennis this autumn or for next season, New Mills Tennis Club have, mixed, ladies and mens teams. Inclusive approach focused on player development and progression.

If you are interested just turn up to our social tennis sessions on Sunday mornings which start at 11am.

