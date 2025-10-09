Sustainable fashion events in Buxton's Neighbourhoods

Following the success of their Clothes Swaps and Stitch Don’t Ditch Workshops over the past year Transition Buxton is hosting more of these activities in response to local demand.

As awareness of the human and environmental damage caused by fast fashion grows many are turning to more sustainable options. Textile waste is a growing issue - fast fashion has nearly doubled garment consumption since 2000 yet the average number of times a garment is worn before disposal decreased by 36% in the same period. With 70% of those garments likely to be produced with modern slavery, including one in four slaves being children, change is needed.Vintage and second hand are increasingly popular, and upcycling is really catching on. Visible and invisible mending and repair are now sought after skills.

Following the success of their Clothes Swaps and Stitch Don’t Ditch Workshops over the past year Transition Buxton is hosting more of these activities in response to local demand. “We are reaching out into the Fairfield and Harpur Hill neighbourhoods to help make these activities as accessible as possible. We don’t charge an entry fee, instead we ask for small donations from those who can to help cover our costs. We hope to add more dates and venues next year.” Said Jean Ball on behalf of Transition Buxton. So, mark your calendars, set aside the items that you want to swap or stitch, and do something positive for yourself that is also good for the planet.

Tuesday 4 November, Clothes Swap, 7-9pm, Fairfield Infant & Nursery School SK17 7PQ

Thursday 25 November, Clothes Swap, 7-9pm, Harpur Hill Village Hall SK17 9JS

For a Clothes Swap simply bring 5 or so clean adult garments in good condition and go home with different items to refresh your wardrobe. On arrival you will be given a ticket for each item you bring which you then exchange for the new items that you choose. There will be a fitting room and refreshments. Its a lovely social, fun, affordable way to spend an evening and update your look at the same time. Bring friends. No pre-booking required. Free parking.

Tuesday 20 January, Stitch Don’t Ditch Workshop, 7-9pm, Fairfield Infant & Nursery School SK17 7PQ

Thursday 12 February, Stitch Don’t Ditch Workshop, 7-9pm, Harpur Hill Village Hall SK17 9JS

There is a real upsurge of interest in sewing and textiles and Transition Buxton have people keen to pass on their skills. Do you have a sewing machine that you are not confident about using? Would you like to be able to alter, mend or upcycle clothes? Have you started a textile project and got stuck? At a Stitch Don’t Ditch Workshop a team of experienced sewers will be available to guide you with hand and machine stitching. Donated materials, including some from things that charity shops can’t sell, will be available to make into bags, bunting and brooches as easy starter projects. If you have materials that you want to donate, or a garment that you want to repair, bring them along to the informal creative session. Have some fun, increase your sewing confidence and skills, and give waste materials a new life. Under 18’s welcome but need to be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments available. Free parking.

Be part of the solution, have fun, and save money – how can you resist?

For more information visit www.transitionbuxton.co.uk or check out the Transition Buxton Facebook and Bluesky pages.