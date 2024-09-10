Sundays are for cake and jazz at The Palace Hotel
Book now for your perfect afternoon tea with Jazz by Basin Street Jazz and Blues. £25 per person from 3.00p.m. Sunday 22nd September.
While away a sunday afternoon in the beautiful period surroundings of The Palace Hotel listening to popular local jazz band Basin Street Jazz and Blues while enjoying a traditional afternoon tea of cakes, scones and cream and finger sandwiches served with tea and coffee. You can even add a glass of fizz for extra sparkle!
To book, please call 01298 767000 or email [email protected].
The Palace Hotel, Palace Rd, Buxton, SK17 6AG
