Summer of discovery: family fun unfolds at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is set to captivate families this summer with a vibrant array of events that promise both fun and learning in the heart of Derbyshire.

Kicking off the season, the Trust, in collaboration with Friends of Buxton Station, will shine a spotlight on the Bilberry bumblebee during the Buxton Festival Fringe. This rare pollinator, thriving in the cooler climes of Buxton's hilly landscapes, will be the star of crafting workshops at The Pump Room. Families can also take part in The Great Buxton Bilberry Bumblebee Hunt, a town-wide initiative that not only educates on bee conservation but also encourages community involvement through a scavenger hunt across local shops.

The excitement continues with 'Apprentice Architects Unleashed' on the 29th of July. Held in the grandeur of the Assembly Rooms, this Architecture Steam Workshop invites children and adults to collaborate in constructing awe-inspiring structures. It's an opportunity to foster creativity, problem-solving skills, and teamwork in a dynamic, hands-on environment. Aspiring architects and young builders will delve into the ancient art of pyramid construction, using basic geometric shapes to create intricate tetrahedrons, which will then be assembled into larger, more complex forms, culminating in a grand tetrahedron structure. For the youngest of builders, the Trust has curated special building-themed activities tailored for those under four years of age, ensuring that every family member has a chance to participate in the architectural fun.

The journey through time doesn't end there. On the 12th of August, 'Tudor Time Voyage' transports families back to the 16th century. A day-long adventure awaits at Buxton, where history comes alive with artefact exploration, weapon demonstrations, coin crafting, and the delicate art of quill writing. It's a full immersion into the Tudor era, offering a tactile experience of history that is as educational as it is entertaining.

In addition to these featured events, the Pump Room trail will be available throughout the summer holidays, providing a continuous opportunity for visitors to explore and appreciate the legacy of Buxton's spa town and its celebrated thermal waters. Across from the Pump Room, The Buxton Crescent Experience invites families on an engaging exploration of the town's spa history, featuring tours tailored for all ages. This August, children under 12 are welcomed to enter for free. It's an ideal chance for families to discover the interactive exhibits across nine rooms, delve into the Victorian and Georgian eras of Buxton, and enjoy hands-on activities, encouraging a shared learning experience for all.