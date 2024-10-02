Successful Open Day at High Peak Tennis club
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New Mills Tennis Club enjoyed a successful Open Day on Sunday.
Helped by fine weather, attendance was good with many families coming for the first time.
The club prides itself on junior development and inclusion. For those seeking competitive tennis, there is a Winter Tennis Mixed League and regular social tennis.
The club is also building upon successful links with local primary and secondary schools via its comprehensive coaching programme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.