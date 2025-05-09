Submissions for New Mills Art Trail now open

Artist Andrea Joseph displays her distinctive work in High Street Books shop window

New Mills Festival is delighted to announce the return of the Art Trail for 2025, which will take place across the town from the 12th to the 28th of September. New Mills Festival Art Trail 2025 welcomes submissions from artists of all abilities.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Art Trail is an integral part of New Mills Festival; transforming the town into a gallery with over 80 artists and 50+ venues. It is free to apply whether you are a local artist or from further afield; all are welcome! There will be a charge of £20 made to successful artists for inclusion in the Art Trail.

Joanna Allen, Art Trail coordinator, welcomes this exciting event back to The New Mills Festival once more, and encourages artists at all stages of their career and working in any medium to apply. ‘The curated Trail will take you on a journey through New Mills showcasing a wide range of high-quality art. Each year is different, and we are excited to see what this year will bring.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently voted fourth best place in the country to live, New Mills town is turned into a ‘gallery’ during the Art Trail. The event attracts mixture of artists and makers, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, 3D and textiles. More than 50 local businesses are taking part, displaying artists’ work in a wide range of different venues.

Display of work by David Steven, Artist and Urban sketcher in shop window on Market Street.

To apply please follow the link from the events page on New Mills Festival 2025 website. The deadline is midnight on Sunday 15th June.

Good Luck!