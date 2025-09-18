Stranger Folk Real-World Digital Adventure Game comes to National Trust places near you this Halloween.

Forget pumpkins and plastic fangs - a magical new real-world digital adventure game called Stranger Folk, played on a mobile app, is coming to Longshaw Estate, Hardwick and Ilam Park this Halloween.

All you need is the secret password to play Stranger Folk Volume 1: Crone Calling, which runs between October and November, at one of these specially selected National Trust properties in the Peak District and Derbyshire to host the game.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, the adventure starts with a voice note from a mysterious Old Crone, who becomes your guide. She’ll direct you through a series of silly and magical tasks to help find the Stranger Folk and decide their fate. Have you ever charmed a worm or wassailed a tree? You can have a go and test your creative skills, in this new game.

As the spirit and human worlds collide, sneaky goblins, cunning boggarts and Stranger Folk are slipping through the crack to stir up trouble. You need to gather your team, harness the elements and seal the rift before the creatures take hold.

Megan Carroll, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at Longshaw Estate, said: “Stranger Folk offers a link between digital adventures and the outdoors and combines folk tales, with visitors going on a journey of excitement together.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together this October half-term. Perfect for children aged 7 years and older, including teenagers, the app offers plenty of fun and silliness in the fresh air.”

Designed for families and small groups, it’s a game best played together, using just one mobile phone, where you’ll uncover a rich story of physical play and strange goings-on.

Play for a fast-paced 20 minutes or make it a day-long adventure to pause for scones, and pick up where you left off.

The app can be download for free at home, or when you arrive. You will need a magic password, available from the Welcome Buildings, to start the game. There's no set route for this activity, so you can play the game on your walk. Designed for ages 7 plus.

The game was created by digital wizards, Thought Den, who make playful experiences for arts, cultural and science organisations.

Plan your Stranger Folk Adventure at:

Longshaw Estate, S11 7TZ

Hardwick, S44 5QJ

Ilam Park, DE6 2AZ