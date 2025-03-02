Springtime tennis in the High Peak

Nmfc

With springtime now here, it may be time go rediscover an old sport or pick up a new one.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mills Tennis Club is inclusive and offers Tennis for all ages and abilities from beginner through to advanced.

We have regular and well attended social tennis sessions.

If you wish to play for our teams,the season starts soon and all are welcome.

Membership rates are reasonable and we have several offers available for new members.

Our tennis courts are new and all weather.

For more information, just look for us on social media.