Spooky stories and hilarious history in a new audio walking tour of Buxton

Your guide is Matt (played by Michael Grady-Hall) a local historian intent on serious learning. However, his sister Claire (Suzanne McGrail), has a feel for the supernatural and soon the ghosts of Spring Gardens are clamouring for their attention.

Local actors from Buxton Drama League and REC Youth Theatre provide the voices of some of Buxton’s larger-than-life, spectral residents. They all seem to need someone to listen to their stories while Matt desperately tries to keep the spirits' silliness at bay, and everyone’s mind on the historical facts.

Buxton-born writers Tom Crawshaw and Alice de Cent, together with theatrical technology company Despite the Monkey, have created Old Haunts as part of the ‘Buxton Our Street’ Cultural Programme; bringing art and events to Buxton’s Heritage Action Zone. Tom says “It’s been really interesting finding out about some of Buxton’s less well-known history and imagining the lives of past inhabitants. We hope people find 'Old Haunts' entertaining and informative. It’s been such fun to make!”

Michael Grady-Hall recording 'Old Haunts'

So, will you follow the tour, and learn all about Spring Gardens through the ages, or will you get side-tracked by an apparition on a mission? All you need is a smartphone, some headphones and a little time to hear from the colourful denizens of Spring Gardens’ past. Use the QR code, or go to oldhaunts.uk to access your adventure.