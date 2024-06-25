Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silence at Sparrowpit WI Meeting as Members learn to lip read!

Our June meeting must have been the quietest meeting on record as members were introduced to the art of lip reading by our speaker Linda Woodroffe.

Linda has been a lip reading teacher for many years and soon had us paired up to try to have a conversation by lip reading - this resulted in noisy laughter, but by the end of the talk we were all able to manage a small conversation.

She emphasised the need to face the person trying to lip read and gave some good tips for anyone who is hard of hearing to make sure they can be part of a conversation.

Our next meeting, on Tuesday, 15 July is a talk on Bhutan by Kharma Francomb.

We also have our monthly lunch club and a visit to High Roost Garden to look forward to in July.

If you would like to come to see if our WI is the one for you, we meet at 7pm on the third Tuesday of the month at Dove Holes Community Centre and you would be very welcome.