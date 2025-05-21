Sparrowpit WI -Annual General Meeting

Tell us your news

Our AGM was a lively event, we didn't realise what an active year we had had until our retiring President gave her report.

Canal trips, stately homes, garden visits, theatre trips etc being but a few of the many outings we have had in the past year, plus monthly lunches. Our speaker at the monthly meetings have been varied and interesting including flower demonstrations etc.

The meeting elected committee members, and overseen by the local Derbyshire Federation Adviser, Kath D'Archambaud, the meeting elected our new President Angela Whittaker-Axon.

The Adviser thought that our WI was in' a healthy financial situation, was a happy, friendly, active WI' - so if you're looking to join a friendly WI perhaps we're the one for you!

We meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 6.45pm at Dove Holes Community Centre. You can come for free for three meetings to see whether or not you'd like to join, so why not give it a go. If you want more information, contact Liz on 01298812522.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday 17 June when our speaker is Lisa Ashton talking about the 'Winnie Masabo Foundation', a charity working with vulnerable children and women in Johannesburg.