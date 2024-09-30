Six reasons why you should see Chapel Players' new comedy
- The cast have ended up on the floor laughing during rehearsals
- It's about a washed-up Hollywood action hero taking a stab at Shakespeare (and you get to see him in his pants)
- There are some ridiculously-named beers
- Some of the characters are disturbingly true to life
- It's co-written by Ian Hislop (yes, the team captain from "Have I Got News For You")
- Pickles.
If that's piqued your interest, get your tickets now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players.
Not convinced? Read on ...
Jefferson Steele (Alan Tolley) is a Hollywood action hero has-been, whose most famous films involve him stripping off and shooting things. To revive his flagging career, he crosses the pond to perform Shakespeare in Stratford, the home the Royal Shakespeare Company ... but instead of Stratford-upon-Avon, he finds himself in Stratford St John, acting with "A Bunch of Amateurs". The Stratford Players are desperately trying to save their barn of a theatre from developers, and are hoping some Hollywood stardust will bring in the crowds. But stressed director Dorothy (Helen Bates) has some persuading to do to convince Jefferson to stay. Throw in a somewhat confused fan Mary (Charlie Weatherly), am dram luvvie Nigel (played by talented Players newcomer, George Cave), and local handyman Denis (James Sweetman) who's playing every leftover part, and you've got a top line-up for an evening of entertainment!
Director Ben Simpson says: "Having directed a few plays now, I can definitely say that this has been my favourite. As someone who has worked with both professional actors and amateurs over the years, I can say that the characters portrayed are people I have met and worked with more than once! I hope you have as much fun watching this as I have had directing it".
Warning - this play contains strong language and strobe lighting.
