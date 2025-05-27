Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine releases new single

Singer songwriter Hannah Brine, based in High Peak, is releasing her new single “Cobwebs & Lace” on Friday May 30th.

Hannah, who lives in New Mills, was awarded Best Solo Vocal at last year’s Buxton Fringe Festival, and is playing two dates at this year’s Fringe, on July 11th & 24th as part of her current national tour, she is also making her Buxton International Festival debut, supporting Rumer at the Opera House on July 20th.

“Cobwebs & Lace” is co-written with Emily Phillips, a British songwriter who has had top 10 hits on both sides of the Atlantic & has worked with many artists including Florence and the Machine, Sigrid, John Newman, Rizzle Kicks, Big Time Rush, DNCE, and Nicole Scherzinger. It is the second single from Hannah’s forthcoming debut album “Blue Sky Now”, which is released in June.

Hannah says “Cobwebs & Lace is an acoustic nostalgic song reflecting on how we leave behind some of what shaped our childhood as we grow. It’s about my hopes for the future, about cherishing my childhood memories while also forging my own independent path in life. We tried a couple of production ideas but this stripped-back version, featuring the most wonderful string arrangement by Paul Edis, is so honest and vulnerable.”

Hannah’s debut album, “Blue Sky Now”, is released on June 27th and features ten new songs, all written or co-written by Hannah, many in collaboration with renowned songwriter Michael Garvin, who has had twenty-three number 1 hits in his career, including for George Benson, J Lo and Tammy Wynette.

An early review of the album has called it “absolutely delightful” and stated that it made “the chills run up your spine”.

Hannah is currently taking the songs from “Blue Sky Now” on the road around the country, including supporting Rumer at the Buxton Opera House, performing in Manchester at Bridgewater Hall and the Central Library, and a number of gigs in London including a special one-off acoustic gig and CD signing at Rough Trade’s central London store.

Inspired by the Great American Songbook, with a voice & song writing style likened to Carole King, Norah Jones and Rumer, Hannah writes & performs lush ballads & lively jazz anthems, telling tales of growth & change, of life & loss.

Although “Blue Sky Now” is Hannah’s first album, she has been writing & releasing her songs successfully for a number of years across a range of genres. Hannah co-wrote and provided lead vocals on the 2022 single “You and I” with DJ Ciaran McAuley & Roger Shah, which topped the global trance charts, and has also written a number of pieces of choral music, including Winter Lark, a song for lockdown which was featured on Scala FM. She works as a session singer & singing teacher and is also an inspirational choir conductor with seven choirs in her choir family, including Bollington Singers, High Peak Singers and Didsbury Singers.