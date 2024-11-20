Shrek the musical at New Mills Art Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shrek - Review by Sheryl Haydock-Howorth

This wonderful fairy tale story is brought to life this week by New Mills Operatic and Dramatic Society. What a treat for you all. So many characters from your favourite fairy tales Pinocchio, Humpty Dumpty, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch and many, many, more.

Jeremy Clarke playing Shrek certainly looks the part, a real thumbs up to the makeup team for this. His Scottish accent was good and he brought the character to life. He was well matched with Kate Longden as Fiona, who had a strong personality and lovely singing voice. Dave Brittles as the funny lovable Donkey gave us a super performance as did Lord Farquaad played by Paul Rafferty, not an easy role to perform physically, this takes a lot of skill and Paul did a great job added to which his vocals were strong throughout.

Well done to all the ensemble for their characters, too many to mention, but around 32 people played approximately 86 parts in this production. Each individual character they played was strong and believable. A quick mention to both the young Fiona’s, Twyla Jackaman and Beth Bramhall the clarity in their voices was delightful, they were both self-assured and strong in their delivery.

Cast of Shrek

With a great set, lovely costumes and fabulous props including a magic dragon you will not be disappointed. Full marks to the production team for tackling this production you have created magic once again.

Well done also, to the 10+ strong men behind the scenes who have the huge job of moving all the set around. To the makeup team whose work is amazing and to the costume and props department well done. No show can go on without these people who volunteer their time to keep the Art Theatre going. To Quote Claire Sweeney ‘what makes us special makes us strong’.

DON’T FORGET TO BUY YOUR TICKETS

Performances:Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd November at 7.15pm and Saturday 23rd November at 2.15pm.

Lord Farquaad and guards

Ticket prices:Adults: £18Concessions: £16A 10% discount applies to group bookings of 10+

Book your tickets now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods or call the Box Office on 07527 536583. Booking fees may apply. Tickets can also be purchased at A Allen & Son, 45 Union Road, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3EL. For queries please email [email protected].

New Mills Art TheatreJodrell StreetSK22 3HJwww.nmaods.co.uk

www.newmillsarttheatre.co.uk