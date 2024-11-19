Shrek- NMAODS does it again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shrek is a smash hit musical with colourful characters and numerous iconic numbers- and NMAODS presented just that and more. It is a light-hearted, family friendly musical, that is a must see while tickets are still available.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Clark was a great lead as Shrek, with an impeccable Scottish accent, that didn’t drop once! He brought a nice vulnerability to the character, something that can often be forgotten! He also had bubbling chemistry with Donkey (played by David Brittles) and Princess Fiona (Kate Longden). David Brittles was hilariously camp and was a bundle of energy on stage as Donkey. He played the awkwardness of a third wheel very well and I loved him in ‘Don’t let me Go’.

Kate Longden was an exceptional Fiona. Not only was her voice sensational, but her facial expressions and body language clearly conveyed Fiona’s funny weirdness that makes her seem so relatable while also letting moments of softness seep through! She also showed off her marvellous tap skills, alongside the superb dancers in ‘Morning Person’, choreographed by Cathryn Yates. ‘I know It's Today’ did absolute justice to the iconic song, alongside her two younger Fiona’s. Twyla Jackamen played Little Fiona beautifully with perfect diction and holding her own well on a stage full of mostly adults! Teen Fiona (Beth Bramhall) was very expressive and brought humour to the teenage Fiona with ease. Both sang with stunning tone and had captivating performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also thought they made good use of the younger children in the show, making sure they were involved in more than just their cameo roles. For example, Twyla also played Tinkerbell and Beth was a dancer! Ross Provart also played a lovely little Shrek and Baby Bear- an adorable yet fierce addition to the fairytale creatures. Pinocchio (Amy Brown) seemed effortlessly comic and Gingy (Becky Mottershead) had a wonderful character voice, and both were fantastic leads of the fairytale creatures. As an ensemble the Fairytale creatures were energetic and exciting, ‘Freak Flag’ could have been mistaken for the professional version as the fairytale creatures seamless worked as a team to create a fairytale like number! Throughout you could see the terrific direction from Natalie Bowden.

Cast Photo

Paul Rafferty practically embodied Lord Farquaad making the clever choice to play him almost like a politician. He easily played the dramatic Farquaad with immaculate comedic timing. The staging was nothing sort of magical and was quickly taken on and off by the brilliant stage crew, led by stage manager, Terry Barber. The dragon (Maria Dunford) had beautiful, soulful vocals that seemed to fill the theatre with ease. As usual the music was top notch, creating a lively atmosphere from the beginning, musical directed by Claire Sweeney. Each song was as excellent as the next! The incredible costumes and make up were extensively detailed and seeming to add more to the already joyous characters.

Shrek is simply a must see. It is punchy, vibrant and entertaining. If you told me, it was a professional show, I would completely believe you! It is on until the 23rd of November so grab tickets while you can!