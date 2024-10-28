Shrek - New Mills Art Theatre 20-23 November
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
'Get outta my swamp’ and into a seat at New Mills Art Theatre this November.
New Mills Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society is gearing up for a spectacular production of Shrek the Musical, a colourful and heartwarming show based on the beloved DreamWorks film. Running from Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd November 2024, this family-friendly musical promises to enchant audiences of all ages.
Director Natalie Bowden is excited to bring Shrek to the stage, saying, "Shrek's story is about embracing what makes you unique and our cast has truly brought that spirit to life! We can't wait to share the energy and magic with you!"
With creative sets and fantastic choreography by Cathryn Yates, the musical features showstopping songs from the film and stage production such as ‘I’m a Believer’, ‘Freak Flag’ and the quirky ‘What’s Up, Duloc?’, expertly led by Musical Director Claire Sweeney with a live orchestra.
A talented cast includes Jeremy Clark as Shrek, Kate Longden as Princess Fiona, David Brittles as Donkey, Paul Rafferty as Lord Farquaad and Maria Dunford as Dragon. Kate won the 2024 NODA award for Best Leading Female in a Musical for her role as Adelaide in Guys and Dolls with East Cheshire Musical Theatre Company, whilst Paul received multiple award nominations for his portrayal of Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with New Mills AODS.
Marking its 165th production, Shrek the Musical is set to be a highlight of the year for New Mills Art Theatre, which celebrated 100 years of community theatre in 2022. Audiences can expect to be dazzled by the energy, humour and heartfelt moments as the lovable green ogre and his unlikely companions embark on a fairytale adventure full of twists, turns and hilarious surprises.
Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most uplifting musicals of the year!
Performances: Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd November at 7.15pm and Saturday 23rd November at 2.15pm.
Ticket prices: Adults: £18 Concessions: £16A 10% discount applies to group bookings of 10+
Book your tickets now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods or call the box office on 07527 536583. Booking fees may apply. Tickets can also be purchased at A Allen & Son, 45 Union Road, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3EL. For queries please email [email protected].
New Mills Art Theatre
Jodrell Street
SK22 3HJ