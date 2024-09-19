Serena Smith & Friends - Celtic Fusion Show
Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall,Holloway, Derbyshire Fri. 27th. Sept. 2024 at 7.30pm
Serena Smith & Friends are a unique four piece instrumental celtic fusion band with fiddle, guitar, bass and drums.
Serena is a fiddle player (also classically trained) with 30 years of experience and all musicians are extremely experienced and professional.
There are new arrangements of traditional folk music which people are not expecting, but enjoy very much.
Expect the unexpected as the band do everything they can to put on a good show and make sure everyone has a great night.
Tickets from box office on 01773 856545 or online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall
