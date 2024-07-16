School summer holiday tennis courses

By Chris Morton
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:53 BST
New Mills Tennis Club are running summer holiday tennis courses for ages 5 to 18.

The courses are all day long but half days can.be booked. They take place every week.of the holidays starting 22nd July.

All abilities are welcome from beginner to advanced and the courses are run by an Professional level 4 coach.

For more details please phone 07905 530 509 or [email protected]

