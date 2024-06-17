Railex Buxton 2024

World’s first heritage railway and model club comes to Buxton.

Following its growing success since 2022 through the enthusiastic support of the many visitors who attended the show, organisers have once again expanded the size and range of models invited. Amongst the quality models and sales stalls attending will be the Talyllyn Railway from mid-Wales and The Model Railway Club from London, who will be presenting their iconic layout Copenhagen Fields. Often seen on national TV and in publications this large and encompassing London panorama has been 40 years in the making and is set to be one of the stars of this year's show.