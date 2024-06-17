Railex Buxton 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Once again it's time for Railex Buxton, the town's model railway exhibition, staged at the Pavilion Gardens on 6th & 7th July.
Following its growing success since 2022 through the enthusiastic support of the many visitors who attended the show, organisers have once again expanded the size and range of models invited. Amongst the quality models and sales stalls attending will be the Talyllyn Railway from mid-Wales and The Model Railway Club from London, who will be presenting their iconic layout Copenhagen Fields. Often seen on national TV and in publications this large and encompassing London panorama has been 40 years in the making and is set to be one of the stars of this year's show.
Booked for this year are 20 working layouts in a variety of scales and gauges alongside many sales stalls, modelling demonstrations and society stands which promises to be the best show yet! Entry prices have been held over for a third year and accompanied under 16's are free. More information is available the the shows website railexbuxton.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.