Puss in Boots panto from Buxton Drama League

This January, Buxton Drama League returns to the Burbage Institute with their ever-popular pantomime for all the family. This year’s all-singing, all-dancing panto adventure is Puss in Boots, and promises to have everyone ‘feline’ great!

Miller’s son Jack dreams of fame and fortune – and marrying the lovely Princess Alice – but hasn’t got any idea how to do it! Into his life comes a very special, walking, talking cat, who has a grand plan of how Jack can realise his dream. However, to win the hand of the Princess, Jack and Puss will need to defeat the devious Lord Roger and his terrifying ally, the Ogre!

Director Robbie Carnegie says: ‘Panto is always such a great way to lighten up the dark winter days – both for the casts and the audience and Buxton Drama League’s audiences always have a brilliant time. For Puss in Boots we have a new musical director and a new choreographer, and the songs and dances promise to be spectacular, as well as all the silliness people have come to expect from a BDL panto!’

The cast is the usual mix of new talent and more seasoned performers. Jack is played by Will Clay, while Puss is played by BDL newcomer Laura Bowers. Meanwhile BDL favourites Peter Stubbington and Maria Carnegie play King Herbert and Queen Alice, while Jayne Fanthorpe Walker plays the villainous Lord Roger.

Maria Carnegie as Queen Mildred, Jemima Cox as Princess Alice, and Peter Stubbington as King Herbert

Puss in Boots is performed at the Burbage Institute, Nursery Lane, Buxton on Friday 31 January, and 1, 2, 7 and 8 February.

This year, due to popular demand, Buxton Drama League have added an extra matinee performance of the show, so as well as the usual Saturday afternoon shows, there’s a Sunday matinee on Sunday 2 February.

Tickets are available now from https://buytickets.at/buxtondramaleague/1472867