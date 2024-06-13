Premiere of Sessions by debut playwright Sam Bates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sessions is a play about the confines of toxic masculinity and trauma, which aims to grapple with how trauma lives in the body – and how, when it goes unaddressed, it manifests into our behaviours and habits.

With the increasingly frequent news of national debt, failed political missions and decimating service cuts, we are seeing the rise of crime, gang grooming and abuse surging through the country.

From a mining town in the Midlands, playwright Sam Bates has seen first hand those around him falling victim to a system of oppression – and the same people slipping through the gaps in the safety nets of society, including himself.

Promotional Image for Sessions by Sam Bates

Written and directed by emerging playwright Sam Bates,it is his first show under the umbrella of the company he has co-founded, Working Progress Collective.

When George Boucher, a troublesome youth, narrowly misses serving time in prison for a violent offence, he is placed with a new, unconventional youth officer called David. As George and David progress in their work together, David manages to slowly peel back George's defences and walls without him realising; allowing him the space and freedom to grow and heal.

Through the play we watch the two characters wrestle with each other – rejecting, probing, and bonding throughout their process. We see how some of these problems within society – so widely acknowledged and yet never linked with the cause and effect of these problems – have created what would be deemed unsaveable souls, and how ultimately they are simply scared, confused individuals searching for meaning and direction.

Having experienced the Youth Justice Service twice himself, Bates recounts his own experiences and those of others' to create a modern picture of how a fundamentally flawed system still has the power to change lives.