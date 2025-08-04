Prehistoric family fun: Poole’s Cavern Pre-History Weekend in Buxton

By Leah Mycock
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Activities include the mini archaeological digplaceholder image
Activities include the mini archaeological dig
Poole’s Cavern & Buxton Country Park are excited to present their first-ever Pre-History Weekend, a brand-new family-friendly event taking place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October 2025.

Taking place across the entire Poole’s Cavern site - including the Visitor Centre, Cavern, Grin Low Woods, School Room, Tipi and other outdoor spaces.

The event invites visitors to step back over 5,000 years and discover what life was like when ancient humans sought shelter in the depths of this spectacular 2-million-year-old limestone cave.

The weekend will feature a wide range of interactive and educational activities for all ages, including:

Poole's Cavern Pre-History Weekendplaceholder image
Poole's Cavern Pre-History Weekend
  • Live flint-knapping and bronze-casting demonstrations by Dr. James Dilley of Ancient Craft
  • Object-handling sessions with real prehistoric artefacts
  • A small on-site exhibition
  • Miniature mud-hut building
  • Storytelling sessions in the Tipi
  • A hands-on mini archaeological dig
  • A woodland trail activity through Grin Low Woods
  • Self-guided tours of the cavern

Andrea Bowler, Head of Operations, said:

“We’re excited to introduce this new event, which celebrates the remarkable human history of Poole’s Cavern. With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant awarded to BCA in January 2024, our aim is to engage new audiences with local heritage through an experience that is educational, fun, accessible, and memorable.”

Well-behaved dogs are welcome for a small ticket fee, though access may be restricted in certain areas such as the Tipi and hut-building zones.

Tickets are available now, with savings for those who book online in advance.

Book at: buxtoncivicassociation.org.uk/book-tickets/

