Photo exhibitions gets EMA’s 60th anniversary celebrations underway

A photo exhibition capturing the changing face of East Midlands Airport (EMA) over the last 60 years has been installed in its departure lounge to help mark its diamond anniversary.

The exhibition is the first in a programme of events throughout 2025 looking back on and celebrating the opening of the airport in 1965 and the part it has played and continues to play in the region it serves and beyond.

The ‘Sixty years of East Midlands Airport through the lens’ exhibition brings together more than 100 archive photos, new photography and images submitted by local aviation enthusiasts, for passengers to enjoy as they wait to board their planes. Acclaimed Nottingham photographer Tracey Whitefoot was commissioned by EMA to curate the exhibition as well as take photos throughout 2024 capturing the essence of life at EMA. Some of her photos echo archive images, giving a sense of then and now.

Two key dates will be marked at EMA this year - Wednesday 2 April which is the anniversary of the first day of airport operations, and Monday 21 July when HRH the Duke of Edinburgh officially opened the airport. A civic event will take place on April 2 in the check-in hall featuring speeches and presentations and the chance for attendees to see art submitted by local schoolchildren who were asked by EMA to imagine what flying will be like in another 60 years.

Archive photos form part of the exhibition to mark the airport’s 60th anniversary

On the weekend of July 19 and 20, family open days will be held at the East Midlands Aeropark - the aviation museum and viewing area on the airfield’s northern edge. There will be food stalls and family activities, with aircraft open for the public to look inside, and more activities to be announced. On July 21, entry to the Aeropark will be limited to airport colleagues and their families to celebrate together on the anniversary of the official opening.

The open days will provide the perfect opportunity for people to discover the revamped northern stretch of the airport trail – the 6.3-mile walking route that follows the perimeter fence around the airport. EMA’s Community Fund is investing £60,000 to improve parts of the airport trail with better walking surfaces, new signage and information panels about the airport, which will be unveiled as part of the open days weekend.

Other events during EMA’s 60th anniversary year include hosting a Trade and Tourism showcase event in partnership with Marketing Nottinghamshire next month; family open days at the Airport Aerozone, the education and outreach centre, during the May half-term holiday; and officially opening a new Memorial Garden on Remembrance Day.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “I’m proud to be at the helm of East Midlands Airport as it marks its 60th anniversary, which gives us a great chance to celebrate its history, its contribution to local, regional, national and international life and its bright future.

Photographer Tracey Whitefoot at the exhibition she curated

“This photo exhibition, the first in a series of celebration events, offers a snapshot of some key occasions, as well as some of the day-to-day moments, that have made up life at EMA over the past six decades. I’m sure our customers will enjoy looking at them as they wait for their flights.”

Photographer Tracey Whitefoot added: “It’s been a real pleasure putting this exhibition together and getting a chance to see behind the scenes at East Midlands Airport. Looking at the archive images, it’s clear there’s always been a bit of magic at the airport which hopefully I have captured in my shots, added to which are contributions from plane spotters with years of passion for aviation and East Midlands Airport.”