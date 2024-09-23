Peak Vision Arts to host November show featuring unique artwork and Christmas gifts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peak Vision Arts, a collective of five talented artists inspired by the beauty and community of the Peak District, is excited to announce their November Show taking place on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17 at Number 89 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0JD from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

This event will showcase a diverse collection of original artwork, perfect for unique Christmas gifts and stunning additions to your home. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person, explore their creative processes, and purchase work directly from the creators, offering a personal connection to each piece.

Peak Vision Arts is a collective of five Derbyshire-based artists, each drawing inspiration from the dramatic landscapes and rich natural beauty of the Peak District. The group combines diverse disciplines, creating a unique artistic offering:

Em Hoten : Known for vibrant, emotive landscape paintings that capture shifting light and vast skies.

Julia Brownsword : A versatile artist specialising in 2D mixed media and digital art. Her work combines traditional techniques with modern digital elements, creating 3D products such as lampshades, lanterns and notebooks.

Jan Hoyle (Purlbag) : a textile artist working mainly in felt has used her recent travels to move from the Peak District to more exotic lands. The change of colour and texture has given a new dimension to her work.

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson : An abstract artist who uses bold colours and expressive brushstrokes to create dynamic, movement-filled pieces that inspire deep emotion.

Louise Neilson (The Peak Potter): A ceramic artist creating stunning pottery inspired by the natural forms and textures of the Peak District's landscapes.

Peak Vision Arts Members

November Show Details

- Dates: Saturday, November 16 & Sunday, November 17

- Times: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

- Location: Number 89 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire

- Admission: Free

- Cafe: selling hot and cold drinks and festive snacks

From hand-crafted ceramics to evocative landscape paintings and abstract art, the November Show will feature a variety of original works. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas or beautiful art to enhance your home, this show offers something for everyone.

Visitors can also enjoy meeting the artists, learning about their inspirations, and discovering more about the creative processes behind their work. With each piece made by hand, buying direct from these artists ensures that your purchase is both personal and unique—perfect for adding that special touch to your Christmas celebrations.

Join us for a weekend of art, creativity, and inspiration at the Peak Vision Arts November Show! For more information, contact: [email protected]