Peak Village announce exciting events series and upcoming changes for 2025

Peak Village

Following a busy start to the year and successful 2024, Peak Village is keeping up this momentum announcing a packed calendar of events and exciting new improvements for the year ahead, as it continues to create unique experiences for its visitors.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vibrant retail and leisure destination will offer a range of interactive activities in the coming months, including special events with local organisations like The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, The Clayrooms and The Derbyshire Makers.

The exciting mix of events will focus on local art, craft, sustainability, and community, with installations, exhibitions, and workshops planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Easter Sunday, families can look forward to a free-to-attend Alice in Wonderland themed Easter celebration, featuring storytelling, craft sessions, and a fun seasonal trail. And, the Clay in the Courtyard’ event will invite visitors of all ages to take part in clay-based activities including modelling and throwing.

Looking ahead to May, Peak Village will become a venue for the annual Derbyshire Open Arts event where artistic talent will showcase the wide range of artwork, ceramics, wood turning, jewellery and more. The three day event can be enjoyed alongside live music and crafting for children too.

Alongside these events, Peak Village is also progressing plans to improve the centre, with proposals to renovate its two main entrances and upgrade landscaping at the front of the site expected to be submitted. If approved, these improvements will build on the development already made to the destination to enhance the overall visitor experience and create a more welcoming space.

This comes after a year of exciting upgrades, including the completion of a new conservatory at Caffè Massarella, which has been a hit with visitors. Peak Village welcomed 615,000 visitors over the 2024/25 financial year – a 13% increase on the previous year’s total of 535,000. With continued investment and improvements underway, that figure is expected to rise again in the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katayune Jacquin, Head of Commercial Operations at Peak Village said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming local visitors and those from further afield to experience everything Peak Village has to offer. Visitors can explore a range of quality brands, local independent shops, and talented makers and also take part in a range of events, activities and workshops.

“Peak Village is special because of the people who visit, shop, and support our vibrant and unique business community, we’re all excited about another successful year in 2025.”

The full schedule of events can be found below and on the Peak Village website:

April

Beginners Willow Weaving, Saturday 12th April

Sketching Winter Trees, Saturday 19th April

Easter Fun Day, Sunday 20th April

Clay in the Courtyard, Sunday 20th April

Live Music, Monday 21st April

Creative Ceramics Workshop, Thursday 24th April

Spring Fair, Saturday 26th April – Sunday 27th April

May

Mixed Media Collage Workshop, Saturday 10th May

Pottery Masterclass with John Wheeldon, Sunday 18th May

Derbyshire Open Arts Festival, Saturday 24th May – Sunday 26th May

Situated in the village of Rowsley on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Peak Village is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses and employs between 80 and 100 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of the 2023 Christmas programme comes as Peak Village continues to evolve its retail and leisure mix to drive footfall and attract local independent, luxury and national brands to the centre, as part of long-term investment by the Devonshire Group.

The Devonshire Group purchased Peak Village in 2021, with the aim of revitalising the centre by drawing on local expertise to enhance the site’s role in the economic and employment landscape of the Derbyshire Dales, as well as supporting the local community.

Significant investment since then – including through essential repairs, redecoration, refitting of vacant units and the landscaping of public areas - has enabled the site to continue improving and growing.