Outgrow the System film & discussion
Monday 24 June, 7:30pm, Buxton Cinema, Pavilion Gardens
"Change the system, not the climate" has become a rallying cry in the climate movement, but defining this new system has remained a challenge. "Outgrow the System" takes viewers on a journey to explore alternative economic approaches. The documentary delves into the pressing question of what a sustainable economy could look like, drawing attention to innovative economic perspectives. View the trailer: rafilm.se/outgrow-the-system
This thought-provoking documentary challenging conventional economic wisdom will inspire discussions about sustainable alternatives. Following the 1hr film a discussion will be chaired by Dr Terry Newholm, finishing 9:30pm at the latest.
Admission is by donation on the door to enable all those who want to attend to do so. Suggested donation £5. You can reserve a place via the BOH Box Office Outgrow the System | Buxton Opera House or just come along.
Brought to you by a partnership between Buxton Film and Transition Buxton.