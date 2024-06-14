Outgrow the System film & discussion

By Jean BallContributor
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Documentary delves into the pressing question of what a sustainable economy could look like, drawing attention to innovative economic perspectives.

Monday 24 June, 7:30pm, Buxton Cinema, Pavilion Gardens

"Change the system, not the climate" has become a rallying cry in the climate movement, but defining this new system has remained a challenge. "Outgrow the System" takes viewers on a journey to explore alternative economic approaches. The documentary delves into the pressing question of what a sustainable economy could look like, drawing attention to innovative economic perspectives. View the trailer: rafilm.se/outgrow-the-system

This thought-provoking documentary challenging conventional economic wisdom will inspire discussions about sustainable alternatives. Following the 1hr film a discussion will be chaired by Dr Terry Newholm, finishing 9:30pm at the latest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Outgrow the System filmOutgrow the System film
Outgrow the System film

Admission is by donation on the door to enable all those who want to attend to do so. Suggested donation £5. You can reserve a place via the BOH Box Office Outgrow the System | Buxton Opera House or just come along.

Brought to you by a partnership between Buxton Film and Transition Buxton.

Related topics:Pavilion Gardens