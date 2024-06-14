Outgrow the System film & discussion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Documentary delves into the pressing question of what a sustainable economy could look like, drawing attention to innovative economic perspectives.

Monday 24 June, 7:30pm, Buxton Cinema, Pavilion Gardens

"Change the system, not the climate" has become a rallying cry in the climate movement, but defining this new system has remained a challenge. "Outgrow the System" takes viewers on a journey to explore alternative economic approaches. The documentary delves into the pressing question of what a sustainable economy could look like, drawing attention to innovative economic perspectives. View the trailer: rafilm.se/outgrow-the-system

This thought-provoking documentary challenging conventional economic wisdom will inspire discussions about sustainable alternatives. Following the 1hr film a discussion will be chaired by Dr Terry Newholm, finishing 9:30pm at the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outgrow the System film

Admission is by donation on the door to enable all those who want to attend to do so. Suggested donation £5. You can reserve a place via the BOH Box Office Outgrow the System | Buxton Opera House or just come along.