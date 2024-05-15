One World Festival returns to New Mills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One World Festival welcomes everyone in the local community and beyond to enjoy a rich programme of music, food and fun. The free festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday 6th July between 12 – 6pm in High Lea Park, New Mills.

Up to 5,000 people are expected to come together to celebrate peace, the environment, cultural diversity, world development during a special one-day event. In 2024, thanks to a grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund, One World Festival collaborates with The Tent People, local festival organisers, to deliver an exciting programme of live music from a wide range of bands and solo acts, including a new collaboration for festival favourites, Conundrum. The full line-up will be announced closer to the event date.

But there’s more! Expect fun activities for all ages, talks and discussions, spoken word performances, and plenty of stalls – all highlighting the festival’s theme: Sharing. Connect with more than 30 stalls from local and national community groups and charities working to make a positive impact in the High Peak and the wider world. Enjoy the choice of international food on offer and help raise funds for next year’s event by donating what you can or buying a drink, in a One World reusable cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committee member, Sophie Mackreth says “The Shared Prosperity grant has been a fantastic opportunity for One World to invest in higher profile and diverse acts for this year’s festival – The Tent People have been the perfect local partner to call out to their contacts and organise the programming.”

Group of people in the park under gazebo

''It has been a privilege to partner with One World Festival in New Mills to develop this year's programme. Through our shared commitment to inclusion and community cohesion, we have been working towards One World's vision of developing a lineup that aims to celebrate diversity, unity, and the power of music in bringing people together.'' - The Tent People

The festival team are looking for additional volunteers to get involved, so do express your interest via [email protected]. For more festival news and opportunities, check out the festival’s social media and website: www.oneworldfestival.org