New running and adventure service launches in the High Peak

Residents and visitors to Buxton and the surrounding areas can now explore the Peak District like never before, thanks to a new running and adventure business.

Peach Ultra Running, founded by expert ultra-runner and High Peak local Gavin Peach, offers bespoke guided runs and coaching plans for runners of all levels. Combining a deep passion for running with years of experience competing in ultra and mountain races, Gavin aims to share the beauty of the Peak District while helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Explore the Peak District with Confidence

Based in the heart of the High Peak, Peach Ultra Running provides fully tailored running experiences, designed to suit a wide range of abilities and interests. Whether you're seeking a technical challenge or a relaxed run through some of the area's most scenic trails, Gavin uses his extensive local knowledge to craft unique adventures.

“I offer tailored running experiences for individuals and groups, designed to suit all abilities,” says Gavin. “Whether you want to push your limits on steep ascents like Kinder Scout, enjoy the rugged beauty of Bleaklow, or explore the winding paths of South Head and Chinley Churn, I can create a run that meets your goals. From technical challenges to more relaxed outings, I ensure every route is carefully planned to deliver the best of the Peak District.”

Tailored Coaching for Every Runner

For those looking to improve their running skills, Peach Ultra Running also offers bespoke coaching plans, leveraging Gavin’s years of experience. With accomplishments such as competing in the gruelling 380km Swiss Peaks Ultra and achieving a marathon personal best of 2:42, Gavin provides practical advice and personalised plans for runners at any stage of their journey.

Plan Your Next Adventure

Peach Ultra Running is now taking bookings for guided runs and coaching plans. Whether you're a local resident looking to get active or a visitor keen to explore the Peak District, Gavin Peach offers a unique way to experience the High Peak.

To learn more or to book your next adventure, visit peachultrarunning.com.