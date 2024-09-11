New Mills 'The Park Under the Town' - a 50 year celebration

New Mills is brimming with places of interest and this year is a landmark birthday for one of the ‘Jewels in the Crown’, The Torrs, the park under the town.

It’s fifty years since the space was re-opened for public access and enjoyment in 1974. Owned by New Mills Town Council, it’s been agreed the space can be used to exhibit work by artist David Lowther. All inspired by the Torrs, the paintings are on show to celebrate the anniversary.

David, a member of The Gallery in New Mills, said: “I used to look down into the Torrs from the train on my way to Hope Valley and wonder about it…you couldn’t see it from the street so to actually go down into it was amazing.”

Toby Hardwick, Director of the Rock Mill Centre that’s sponsoring the exhibition, explains:

David's painting of view in The Torrs New Mills

“The original valley routes, the remains of the mills and cottages were all retained as much as possible. Adding to those, the natural features of the gorge, along with the confluence of the Goyt and Sett rivers, they all contribute to making The Torrs a beautiful and unique place.”

Rock Mill Centre has evolved from the former Heritage and Information Centre, which originally linked the walking routes through the Torrs for visitors. “We still fulfil that function” Toby said “and we showcase the natural environment too. New Mills is so lucky to have a vast tract of green space in public ownership, from the Sett Valley Trail, Goytside meadows, The Torrs and the Millennium walkway that links to Mousley Bottom Nature Reserve”.

New Mills Town Councillor Lyn Bannister said “It was the inspired leadership of the local GP Dr Leslie Millward that resulted in the Torrs re-opening for public use. He realised how important it was for people to have access to open green spaces. New Mills Town Council Parks team do a great job ensuring safe access and keeping it looking great for everyone”.

David has ten artworks, painted in the open air, on show outdoors in the Torrs and one at Torr Vale Mill (opening times www.torrvalemill.co.uk). David said “The Torrs have two things I love, industrial heritage and nature. It makes it the perfect place to escape to and paint”.

Find a map for the artworks at www.newmillsfestival.com.

The exhibition runs from September 13th - October 14th 2024. It’s free and open all hours