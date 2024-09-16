New Mills Tennis Club to host open days
As part of the New Mills Festival, New Mills Tennis Club will be hosting two Open Days on Sunday, 22nd September and Sunday, 29th September.
The events run from 11am till 3pm and will include family activities, walking tennis and coaching advice.
All are welcome.
